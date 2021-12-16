Texas receives preliminary injunction, prevents vaccine mandate for health care employees

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday afternoon that the state of Texas has received a “preliminary injunction” preventing a vaccine mandate for health care employees.

According to a news release, Paxton states that this injunction stops the federal government from imposing mandates on employees of Medicaid and Medicare providers and suppliers.

“This is a win for liberty. The federal government does not have the ability to make health decisions for hard-working Americans,” Paxton said in the release. “These unconstitutional mandates have no place in our country, and they are not welcomed here in Texas.” 

