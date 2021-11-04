Texas Panhandle region starts to receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for those between the ages of 5 and 11 have started to be delivered to numerous medical facilities and clinics throughout the state of Texas, including some within the Texas Panhandle region.

This comes after the United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine last week, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Doses of the vaccine started arriving in the state Monday, with more than 1,000,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine being expected to be delivered to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is a different formulation than the one approved for adults. According to reports from the Associated Press, the pediatric vaccine has orange caps compared to the purple-capped vaccine for others.

“Vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 helps to protect all Texans from COVID-19,” John Hellerstedt, the Texas DSHS commissioner, said in the release. “Twenty-two Texas children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from complications of COVID-19 and 118 have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. The pediatric vaccine will further help reduce the spread of disease and prevent the rare but serious complications of COVID-19 in this age group.”

According to information from the Texas DSHS, the following locations within counties in the Texas Panhandle region received an initial allocation of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines:

Potter County

2,100 doses to the city of Amarillo’s public health department, located at 1000 Martin Rd.;

300 doses to the Texas Tech Family Medicine, located at 1400 S Coulter St. #5100;

300 doses to the Allergy A.R.T.S. Clinic, located at 6842 Plum Creek Dr.;

300 doses to the Care Express Georgia, located at 2701 S. Georgia St.;

300 doses to the BSA Health System, located at 1600 Wallace Blvd.

Randall County

900 doses to the DSHS Amarillo, located at 3408 Pony Express Way;

300 doses to SSA Holdings LLC, located at 6010 S Western St.

Castro County

300 doses to the Medical Center of Dimmitt, located at 300 W Halsell St. in Dimmitt.

Childress County

300 doses to the Fox Rural Health Clinic, located at 901 US Highway 83 N in Childress.

Dallam County

300 doses to the Coon Memorial Hospital, located at 1411 Denver Ave. in Dalhart.

Hale County

300 doses to the Covenant Hospital Plainview, located at 2601 Dimmit Rd. in Plainview.

Hansford County

300 doses to the Hansford County Hospital District (Hospital), located at 707 Roland St. in Spearman.

Hardeman County

300 doses to the Hardeman County Clinic, located at 404 Mercer St. in Quanah.

Swisher County

600 doses to the Swisher Memorial Healthcare System, located at 539 SE Second St. in Tulia.

In the initial allocation, the Texas DSHS states that its supply for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for smaller providers is 269,080. The initial allocation also did not include doses sent to pharmacies through the federal pharmacy program.

A number of counties throughout the Texas Panhandle region, including Moore County, Deaf Smith County and Gray County, did not receive an initial allocation of pediatric vaccines from the Texas DSHS, according to data from the Texas DSHS In a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Lara Anton, the senior press officer for the Texas DSHS, said the state allocated pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to all providers who requested it.

“The minimum order for this first batch of pediatric vaccines was 300 doses. DSHS has a supply of vaccine that we are breaking into smaller shipments for providers who need less than 300 doses,” Anton said. “We have advised providers that they can order as few as 10 doses so that providers in rural areas can order the amount they need to serve their patients. As they have throughout the pandemic, the DSHS regional office and Amarillo Health Department will continue to vaccinate people who live in the Panhandle area.”

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 news conference, Todd Bell, the city of Amarillo’s public health authority, stressed to parents the efficacy of the pediatric vaccine.

“I want to do is to be sure and encourage folks that this is a type of vaccine, it is a vaccine that has been studied, it actually is a really well-done study,” Bell said. “And we feel safe and encourage people to get those vaccines for the children aged five to eleven.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the city of Amarillo, visit this link.