Texas Panhandle nursing facility, assisted living facility COVID-19 numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is now releasing data on nursing homes and assisted living facilities’ COVID-19 numbers.

Below is a note from HHSC on the data:

Data in this report reflect COVID-19 cases in residents and staff at licensed assisted living facilities, as self-reported by the provider to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) as of the date indicated. This data has been reviewed for data entry and transcription errors, but HHSC cannot verify the accuracy of the facility’s report in its entirety. Data on residents after discharge from a facility also are not reflected. All data in this report are therefore provisional and subject to change and might be different than data a provider self-reports to other private, local, state, or federal entities due to the timing of reporting or other factors. HHSC investigates every assisted living facility that reports a COVID-positive case for compliance with health and safety regulations.

DATA AS OF JULY 13, 2020

NOTE: Mobile users may have to turn the screen sideways to view the full chart. Some app users may need to tap here.

Nursing Facility Name City # of COVID-19 + Employees (active cases) # of COVID-19 + Employees (cumulative cases) # of COVID-19 + Residents (active cases) Total # of Residents Recovered from COVID-19 (cumulative) Total # of COVID-19 + Resident Deaths (cumulative) # of COVID-19 + Residents (cumulative cases) PALO DURO NURSING HOME CLAUDE 0 0 0 0 0 0 Country View Living Dimmitt 5 8 0 0 0 0 CHILDRESS HEALTHCARE CENTER CHILDRESS 0 1 0 0 0 0 WELLINGTON CARE CENTER WELLINGTON 0 0 0 0 0 0 HEREFORD NURSING & REHABILITATION HEREFORD 2 29 1 34 8 45 CLARENDON NURSING HOME CLARENDON 0 2 0 0 0 0 CORONADO HEALTHCARE CENTER PAMPA 0 0 0 0 0 0 MCLEAN CARE CENTER MCLEAN 0 14 0 18 3 21 PAMPA NURSING CENTER PAMPA 0 0 0 0 0 0 HANSFORD MANOR SPEARMAN 1 1 0 0 0 0 COON MEMORIAL HOME DALHART 0 0 0 0 0 0 EDWARD ABRAHAM MEMORIAL HOME CANADIAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 BORGER HEALTHCARE CENTER BORGER 0 0 0 0 0 0 CAPROCK NURSING & REHABILITATION BORGER 2 2 4 0 0 4 Booker Hospital District dba: TWIN OAKS MANOR BOOKER 0 1 0 0 0 0 MEMPHIS CONVALESCENT CENTER MEMPHIS 0 0 0 0 0 0 GREAT PLAINS NURSING AND REHABILITATION DUMAS 3 10 0 0 2 5 MEMORIAL NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER DUMAS 0 1 0 0 0 0 WINDSOR PLACE DAINGERFIELD 0 1 0 0 0 0 FARWELL CARE AND REHABILITATION CENTER FARWELL 1 3 0 0 0 0 PRAIRIE ACRES FRIONA 1 17 0 27 5 32 SENIOR VILLAGE NURSING HOME PERRYTON 9 10 6 11 1 18 AMARILLO CENTER FOR SKILLED CARE AMARILLO 0 4 0 0 0 0 BIVINS POINTE AMARILLO 0 1 0 0 0 0 COUNTRY CLUB NURSING AND REHABILITATION LP AMARILLO 3 3 0 0 0 0 FIVE POINTS NURSING AND REHABILITATION AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 HERITAGE CONVALESCENT CENTER AMARILLO 0 2 0 0 0 0 KIRKLAND COURT HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER AMARILLO 0 19 0 19 10 30 LANDMARK OF AMARILLO REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER AMARILLO 0 7 4 3 2 9 THE ARBORS AMARILLO 1 5 0 0 0 0 USSERY ROAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME AMARILLO 2 2 0 0 0 0 WARE MEMORIAL CARE CENTER AMARILLO 1 1 0 0 0 0 WINDFLOWER HEALTH CENTER AMARILLO 14 24 16 7 10 33 GEORGIA MANOR NURSING HOME AMARILLO 1 1 0 0 0 0 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS REHABILITATION SUITES AMARILLO 9 9 0 2 1 3 LEGACY REHABILITATION AND LIVING AMARILLO 11 11 45 0 0 45 TULIA HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER TULIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 WHEELER NURSING & REHABILITATION WHEELER 0 0 0 0 0 0

Assisted Living Facility Name City # of COVID-19 + Employees (active cases) # of COVID-19 + Employees (cumulative cases) # of COVID-19 + Residents (active cases) Total # of Residents Recovered from COVID-19 (cumulative) Total # of COVID-19 + Resident Deaths (cumulative) # of COVID-19 + Residents (cumulative cases) HUDSON HOUSE CLAUDE INC CLAUDE 0 0 0 0 0 0 COTTAGE VILLAGE CHILDRESS 0 0 0 0 0 0 PARK VIEW MANOR ASSISTED LIVING WELLINGTON 0 0 0 0 0 0 KINGS MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME HEREFORD 0 0 0 0 0 0 RHINEHART FAMILY ELDERCARE CLARENDON 0 0 0 0 0 0 SAINTS ROOST ASSISTED LIVING CLARENDON 0 0 0 0 0 0 MEREDITH PLACE PAMPA 0 0 0 0 0 0 LEGACY ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY DALHART 0 0 0 0 0 0 MESA VIEW ASSISTED LIVING CANADIAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOLDEN YEARS ASSISTED LIVING CENTER INC BORGER 0 0 0 0 0 0 FRIONA HERITAGE ESTATES FRIONA 0 0 0 0 0 0 BEEHIVE HOMES OF AMARILLO AMARILLO 0 1 0 0 0 0 BROOKDALE MEDI PARK WEST AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 DR WINFRED AND ELIZABETH MOORE ASSISTED LIVING CENTER Amarillo 0 2 0 0 0 0 Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care Amarillo 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOODLIFE SENIOR LIVING AND MEMEORY CARE AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 HEARTIS AMARILLO AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 PLUM CREEK PLACE AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 SAGECREEK ASSISTED LIVING AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 THE COTTAGES AT QUAIL CREEK I AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 THE COTTAGES AT QUAIL CREEK I I AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Legacy At Town Square AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 THE SYCAMORE AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 AUTUMN LEAVES OF AMARILLO AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brookdale Sleepy Hollow Amarillo 1 2 0 0 0 1 CONNER PLACE CANYON 0 0 0 0 0 0 HILLSIDE HAVEN CAREHOME AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 HUDSON HOUSE CANYON INC CANYON 5 5 16 0 0 16 SKYWEST ASSISTED LIVING CENTER BY SHAW CANYON 0 0 0 1 0 1 SKYWEST ASSISTED LIVING CENTER BY SHAW-AMARILLO AMARILLO 0 0 0 0 0 0 SWISHER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL RESIDENTIAL LIVING CENTER TULIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 SHAMROCK GENERAL HOSPITAL SHAMROCK 0 0 2 0 0 2 PARKVIEW HOSPITAL WHEELER 0 0 0 0 0 0

