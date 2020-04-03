Texas nurses protest conditions during COVID-19 pandemic

Registered nurses in El Paso and Corpus Christi joined other healthcare workers in a nationwide protest against the lack of resources and preparedness to fight the coronavirus.

EL PASO, Texas (NBC NEWS) — Registered nurses across Texas joined other health care workers around the country to protest the lack of preparedness during the coronavirus crisis.

They say there’s a shortage of personal protective equipment like gloves, gowns, and especially masks.

In El Paso, a group called “National Nurses United” protested outside local hospitals.

They’re concerned over the lack of transparency and the risk they say health care workers are being placed in.

Following social distancing and limiting the protest to ten, these nurses in Corpus Christi also stood to protect other nurses.

They say supplies are limited as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Some nurses say they’re wearing one mask for a 12-hour shift when typically they would have access to at least three.

