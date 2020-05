TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — A medical unit of the Texas National Guard will be conducting COVID-19 testing in Hutchinson and Hall Counties tomorrow.

For those who need testing in Hall County, they’ll be at the First Baptist Church in Memphis.

Those in Hutchinson County will need to go to the Fairlanes Baptist Church in Borger.

You can make an appointment by calling 512-883-2400, or by going to www.txcovidtest.org.