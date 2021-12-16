Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responds to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate for National Guard

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference where he signed two energy related bills, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter Thursday to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin regarding the potential vaccine mandates against members of the National Guard.

According to a news release, Austin threatened to cut off federal funding for those guard members who are unvaccinated last month. This comes after Abbott issued Executive Order GA-39 in August, prohibiting mandates by any governmental entity throughout the state.

In the letter, Abbott states that the state of Texas “will not enforce this latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate against its guardsmen.”

“If unvaccinated guardsmen suffer any adverse consequences within the State of Texas, they will have only President Biden and his Administration to blame,” Abbott states in the letter. “If the federal government keeps threatening to defund the Texas National Guard, I will deploy every legal tool available to me as Governor in defense of these American heroes.”