Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces additional Regeneron infusion center in Nacogdoches

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that an additional COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center, in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, will open in Nacogdoches Friday.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the infusion center will be able to treat eligible patients, who are referred by their physician, with the Regeneron monoclonal antibodies outpatient treatment at no most. The center is opening in partnership with the city of Nacogdoches as well as Nacogdoches County and the Nacogdoches Medical Center.

“The State of Texas is continuing to expand access to COVID-19 antibody therapeutics in communities across the Lone Star State,” Abbott said in the release. “This new facility in Nacogdoches will ensure East Texans who contract COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment.”

The new center in Nacogdoches joins the other infusion centers officials have recently been opening across the state, including centers in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston and Lubbock. Officials stated in the release that more centers are scheduled to open in the coming days.

For more information about the treatment, visit meds.tdem.texas.gov.