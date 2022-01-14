Texas DSHS updates COVID-19 dashboard with final 2020 state numbers

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has officially released the Texas COVID-19 data dashboard with the final 2020 COVID-19 state case total data.

DSHS reported a total of 1,620,499 confirmed and 182,983 probable cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2020. Epidemiologists reviewed case information to get an accurate number by eliminating cases that may have been reported multiple times or by different jurisdictions, identity cases that may have been missed.

DSHS stated that any errors are corrected and “until the finalization process is complete and data reported to the CDC, all public health data is considered provisional and subject to change.”

In addition, DSHS announced new improvements to the dashboard, including allowing users to filter by year and enhancing the demographic information available. All Texas cases are reported into the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System with disease cases by sex, age, and race/ethnicity. Until now, demographic data for COVID-19 was only available for a few cases, and now users will be able to see demographics for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

DSHS announce that estimates of active and recovering cases will be removed “because of the difficulty of assigning them to a specific year.”

The final 2020 data increases the total number of confirmed and probable Texas cases by about one-half of one percent. DSHS said that changes in numbers are due to a combination of de-duplicating cases reported multiple times, correcting the county of residence, or correcting the classification of the case, for example when a probable case got additional testing and became a confirmed case.

The dashboard will continue to be updated daily with the latest available information, with the improvements in data collection.