AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced it will hold an outdoor pop-up event at the Coulter Street Walmart in Amarillo on Sept. 22 as part of its statewide COVID-19 education campaign, which will offer family-friendly activities and on-site updated COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

According to the DSHS, the outreach and education event will run at the Walmart store located at 4610 Coulter St. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Healthcare providers will be onsite to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, and attendees will be able to walk into the Walmart pharmacy and receive the free and updated COVID-19 vaccines and boosters with no appointment, insurance, or ID needed.

Further, the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are available at all of the DSHS events in September at Texas Walmarts, said DSHS. Those doses contain mRNA vaccine for the original SARS-CoV-2 strain of COVID-19 as well as vaccine for the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Alongside the vaccination opportunity, DSHS said that the family-friendly activities involved in the event will include costumed luchadores performing educational skits, a photo selfie wall, and arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games.

“COVID-19 vaccination provides Texans with outstanding protection from severe COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “As we enter the fall and winter seasons, we encourage all families to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all vaccine-preventable diseases.”

More information on COVID-19 vaccination recommendations can be found here.