Texas DSHS to deploy additional medical staff to mitigate recent COVID-19 surge

Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a mask during a video in which he announced a statewide mask mandate for Texas, on July 2, 2020. (Gov. Abbott Press Office)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Thursday that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be deploying 2,500 additional medical staff to support health care facilities in Texas. According to a news release, this addition brings the total number of medical personnel deployed to 8.100.

Along with the additional personnel, the Texas DSHS is also providing additional equipment to the various facilities, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, heart monitors, IV pumps, feeding pumps and hospital beds, the release stated.

This comes after Abbott directed the Texas DSHS to utilize staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to health care facilities throughout the state in August, further mitigating the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The medical personnel and equipment deployed by DSHS will provide crucial support to our health care facilities as they treat hospitalized cases of COVID-19,” Abbott said in the release. “Texans can do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations by getting the vaccine. It’s safe, effective, and your best defense against COVID-19.”

The additional deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through Sept. 30, the release stated.