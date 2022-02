AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the most recent update to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on COVID-19 cases in schools, Amarillo ISD reported 24 new student cases and three staff cases. Canyon ISD reported eight student cases of COVID-19 and two staff cases.

Here are the most recent COVID-19 statistics reported to the Texas DSHS from school districts across the Texas Panhandle: