Texas DSHS reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases across Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle.

The updated site says there is one new case in Dallam County, one new case in Sherman County and 14 new cases in Moore County.

According to the Moore County Hospital District, the 14 new cases is just the latest:

Due to an influx of positive patients, we are not posting a scorecard today. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. The Department of Health is currently reporting 75 of our positive cases, but there will be more on the next scorecard we report. We are in the process of planning and preparing for additional steps to care for and protect patients, and we are revising our scorecard to be more relevant and easier to read. Please be patient with us.

The state’s website says there are now 17,371 reported cases of COVID-19.

428 people have died due to the coronavirus and an estimated 4,190 patients have recovered.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:13 p.m. on April 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Childress1=
Curry10
Dallam3
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson71
Moore7511
Oldham31
Potter101213
Quay1
Randall93211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman6
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL382749

