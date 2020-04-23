Texas DSHS reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in 6 panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 16 new cases of coronavirus in six Texas Panhandle counties.
According to their website, Texas DSHS reports new cases in:
- Deaf Smith – 1
- Gray – 2
- Hansford – 1
- Hartley – 1
- Moore – 10
- Roberts – 1
One person has died of coronavirus in Dallam County. That is the first in the county.
According to the state’s website Hall, Briscoe, Lipscomb, and Collingsworth are the only panhandle counties without a positive COVID-19 case.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:56 a.m. on April 23, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|3
|1
|1
|Deaf Smith
|17
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|27
|–
|9
|Hansford
|2
|–
|1
|Hartley
|2
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|172
|2
|33
|Ochiltree
|1
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|3
|Potter
|204
|5
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|125
|3
|30
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|–
|Swisher
|6
|–
|1
|Texas
|34
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|683
|16
|128
