Texas DSHS reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in 6 panhandle counties

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 16 new cases of coronavirus in six Texas Panhandle counties.

According to their website, Texas DSHS reports new cases in:

  • Deaf Smith – 1
  • Gray – 2
  • Hansford – 1
  • Hartley – 1
  • Moore – 10
  • Roberts – 1

One person has died of coronavirus in Dallam County. That is the first in the county.

According to the state’s website Hall, Briscoe, Lipscomb, and Collingsworth are the only panhandle counties without a positive COVID-19 case.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:56 a.m. on April 23, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam311
Deaf Smith172
Donley248
Gray279
Hansford21
Hartley21
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore172233
Ochiltree1
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter204530
Quay31
Randall125330
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman11
Swisher61
Texas3412
Wheeler1
TOTAL68316128
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss