Texas DSHS releases data on COVID-19 vaccinations, comparing those vaccinated to those unvaccinated

In this Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, photograph, a sign notifies customers that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at a pharmacy in a grocery store in Monument, Colo. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released information Monday regarding a study they conducted, comparing COVID-19 case and death rates for those who are fully vaccinated to those who are unvaccinated. Through this study, officials analyzed the data from Jan. 15 to Oct. 1, with an emphasis on the month of September.

As of Monday, the Texas DSHS is reporting that 66.46% of the state’s population has been vaccinated. In Potter County, 42.7% of the population ages 5 and up have been fully vaccinated. In Randall County, 43.22% of the population ages 5 and up have been fully vaccinated.

According to Texas DSHS data collected in the month of September, those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine were about 20 times more likely to “suffer a COVID-19-associated death” and 13 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

The data also stated that the risk of COVID-19 death was 48 times higher for unvaccinated people in their 30s and 63 times higher for unvaccinated individuals in their 40s, compared with individuals who are vaccinated. Throughout the state, the Texas DSHS stated that there were fewer than 10 COVID-19 deaths among individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 who were fully vaccinated, compared with 339 deaths of those in the same age group who were unvaccinated.

“This analysis quantifies what we’ve known for months,” Jennifer Shuford, the chief state epidemiologist, said in a Texas DSHS news release. “The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from COVID-19. Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease.”

According to the data from the Texas DSHS, the department reports that unvaccinated people were 45 times more likely to have an infection with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people from Jan. 15 to Oct. 1. During that same time period, the department states that unvaccinated people were 40 times more likely to experience COVID-19-associated death than fully vaccinated people.

For more information about where Amarillo residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.