Texas DSHS: Latest COVID-19 cases in Texas and Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of State Health Services has updated their latest numbers on coronavirus in the State.
There are now 11,671 cases reported by the state of Texas and 226 fatalities.
According to the state, there are seven new cases in Donley County and one new case in Swisher.
There are also 11 new cases according to the City of Amarillo’s Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton.
We will continue to update numbers as they become available.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:38 p.m. on April 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|9
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|21
|0
|0
|Gray
|12
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|28
|0
|2
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|59
|2
|1
|Randall
|56
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|3
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|220
|6
|8
