Texas DSHS: Latest COVID-19 cases in Texas and Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of State Health Services has updated their latest numbers on coronavirus in the State.

There are now 11,671 cases reported by the state of Texas and 226 fatalities.

According to the state, there are seven new cases in Donley County and one new case in Swisher.

There are also 11 new cases according to the City of Amarillo’s Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton.

We will continue to update numbers as they become available.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:38 p.m. on April 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 9 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 2 Donley 21 0 0 Gray 12 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 28 0 2 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 59 2 1 Randall 56 2 3 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 3 0 0 Texas 4 0 0 TOTAL 220 6 8

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: