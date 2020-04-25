Texas DSHS confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases in Ochiltree County

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming four more positive cases of COVID-19 in Ochiltree County.
Texas DSHS confirmed the four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 25.
The four new COVID-19 cases in Ochiltree County brings its total to five.
Ochiltree County also has one related COVID-19 death.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 25, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|21
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|35
|–
|9
|Hansford
|4
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|11
|–
|2
|Moore
|192
|3
|78
|Ochiltree
|5
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|326
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|164
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|1
|Swisher
|7
|–
|4
|Texas
|68
|1
|8
|Union
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|TOTAL
|933
|18
|214
