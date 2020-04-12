Texas DSHS confirms 22nd positive case of COVID-19 in Donley County

Clarendon, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Another positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Donley County by the Texas Department of Health Services.
The Texas DSHS confirmed the new case in Donley County on Saturday, April 11.
High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:16 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|9
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|22
|0
|0
|Gray
|13
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|3
|0
|0
|Moore
|34
|0
|5
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|70
|2
|3
|Quay
|1
|0
|0
|Randall
|64
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|4
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|250
|7
|10