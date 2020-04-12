Texas DSHS confirms 22nd positive case of COVID-19 in Donley County

Clarendon, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Another positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Donley County by the Texas Department of Health Services.

The Texas DSHS confirmed the new case in Donley County on Saturday, April 11. 

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:16 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry900
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley2200
Gray1300
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson300
Moore3405
Oldham310
Potter7023
Quay100
Randall6423
Roosevelt100
Swisher400
Texas410
TOTAL250710

