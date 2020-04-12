Texas DSHS confirms 22nd positive case of COVID-19 in Donley County

Clarendon, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Another positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Donley County by the Texas Department of Health Services.

The Texas DSHS confirmed the new case in Donley County on Saturday, April 11.

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:16 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)