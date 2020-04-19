Texas DSHS confirms 1st positive case of COVID-19 in Parmer County

by: David Davis

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parmer County now has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Texas DSHS reported on their website Sunday, April 19, that Parmer County now had one positive case of COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:48 p.m. on April 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam3
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson81
Moore10621
Oldham31
Parmer1
Potter142320
Quay2
Randall112322
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher41
Texas1312
TOTAL486980

