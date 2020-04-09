Texas DSHS Commissioner answers questions on COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — A question that is on the mind of Texans as the state continues to battle the spread of COVID-19 is “has the damage that’s been done by the virus, reached its peak?”

“We don’t know exactly when that will be, that’s why we’re looking at all the different models and we’re looking at all the data to do our best to ascertain based on that surveillance when we have in fact, reach that peak,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner.

So far, a little over 9,100 Texans have tested positive for the virus, but Dr. Hellerstedt said the numbers are actually encouraging when you look at the models.

One of the biggest of those is doubling time.

“How many days does it take for the number of cases that you have, doubles. At the beginning of the outbreak, it was around two to three days, and now it’s around five and a half, maybe even six days. That’s good, that means that rate is slowing down a lot.” said Dr. Hellerstedt.

Dr. Hellerstedt also emphasized that social distancing, among others, has been a key factor in slowing that doubling time down.

While the numbers are promising, Dr. Hellerstedt said this is no time to get complacent.

“We are beginning to see the signs that the steps we are taking, in terms of social distancing, hygiene, disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces are working and they’re slowing down the rate at which it’s spreading. That doesn’t mean it’s stopped, that doesn’t mean it’s peaked, but what it does mean is the things we’re doing are beginning to have a beneficial effect,” said Dr. Hellerstedt.

Dr. Hellerstedt also said the biggest symptom to look out for when it comes to COVID-19 is shortness of breath. If that happens, he said to contact your doctor immediately for a consultation.

