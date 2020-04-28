Texas DSHS: 22 more COVID-19 cases in Moore County; 29 total new cases

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 29 more positive cases of COVID-19 across the Texas Panhandle.
Texas DSHS reports 22 more patients in Moore County. That brings the total number of cases to 294.
There are also new cases in Deaf Smith (1), Ochiltree (4), and Parmer (2).
That makes a total number of cases in Deaf Smith to 26, Ochiltree has 24, and six in Parmer County.
Wheeler County Emergency Management is reporting one new case in the county. That brings a total of 6 cases in Wheeler County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|5
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|13
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|1
|1
|Deaf Smith
|26
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|38
|–
|9
|Hansford
|5
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|13
|–
|2
|Moore
|294
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|24
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|6
|Potter
|430
|6
|49
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|200
|3
|52
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|7
|–
|–
|Sherman
|14
|–
|1
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|107
|1
|13
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|6
|–
|–
|TOTAL
|1,266
|19
|250
