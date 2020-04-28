Texas DSHS: 22 more COVID-19 cases in Moore County; 29 total new cases

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 29 more positive cases of COVID-19 across the Texas Panhandle.

Texas DSHS reports 22 more patients in Moore County. That brings the total number of cases to 294.

There are also new cases in Deaf Smith (1), Ochiltree (4), and Parmer (2).

That makes a total number of cases in Deaf Smith to 26, Ochiltree has 24, and six in Parmer County.

Wheeler County Emergency Management is reporting one new case in the county. That brings a total of 6 cases in Wheeler County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 5 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 13 – – Dallam 8 1 1 Deaf Smith 26 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 38 – 9 Hansford 5 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 13 – 2 Moore 294 3 86 Ochiltree 24 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 6 Potter 430 6 49 Quay 4 1 – Randall 200 3 52 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 7 – – Sherman 14 – 1 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 107 1 13 Union 3 – – Wheeler 6 – – TOTAL 1,266 19 250

