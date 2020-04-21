Texas DSHS: 18 new cases in Moore, 3 new cases in Gray

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS is reporting new cases of COVID-19 across the state.
In the Texas panhandle region, the state is reporting 18 new cases in Moore County.
The only other county reporting new cases is in Gray. There are three new cases in the county.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:17 p.m. on April 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|2
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|14
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|20
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|139
|2
|21
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|2
|Potter
|160
|4
|24
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|115
|3
|26
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|7
|–
|–
|Swisher
|5
|–
|1
|Texas
|20
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|556
|13
|97
