Texas DSHS: 18 new cases in Moore, 3 new cases in Gray

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS is reporting new cases of COVID-19 across the state.

In the Texas panhandle region, the state is reporting 18 new cases in Moore County.

The only other county reporting new cases is in Gray. There are three new cases in the county.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:17 p.m. on April 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith142
Donley248
Gray209
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore139221
Oldham31
Parmer2
Potter160424
Quay31
Randall115326
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher51
Texas2012
TOTAL5561397
