Texas DSHS: 18 new cases in Moore, 3 new cases in Gray

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS is reporting new cases of COVID-19 across the state.

In the Texas panhandle region, the state is reporting 18 new cases in Moore County.

The only other county reporting new cases is in Gray. There are three new cases in the county.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:17 p.m. on April 21, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 11 1 2 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 14 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 20 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 139 2 21 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 2 Potter 160 4 24 Quay 3 1 – Randall 115 3 26 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 7 – – Swisher 5 – 1 Texas 20 1 2 TOTAL 556 13 97

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: