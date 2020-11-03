Texas Department of State Health Services reports AISD has the most COVID-19 cases within a district in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated numbers that show Amarillo ISD has the most reported COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the districts on the spreadsheet with these numbers, Amarillo does have the most cases. However, it should be noted that it does not have reported numbers from schools in COVID hotspots, such as El Paso or Fort Worth.

Amarillo ISD’s numbers have topped districts in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, along with smaller districts too.

During the reporting week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, DSHS reported the following:

New student cases in grades (EE-3): 18

New student cases in grades (4-6): 32

New student cases in grades (7-12): 64

New AISD staff cases: 76

As for total cases, Amarillo ISD still remains at the top. DSHS reported the following:

Total cases in grades (EE-3): 41

Total cases in grades (4-6): 80

Total cases in grades (7-12): 292

Total AISD staff cases: 250

In response to these released numbers, AISD provided the following statement:

“The combined staff and student rate of COVID-19 in Amarillo ISD remains below 2%, even as cases in our community are surging. When comparing numbers to other school districts, it is important to remember Amarillo ISD is not only one of the larger school districts in the state, but we started school in-person much earlier than many of our other large peer districts in Texas. However, when we look beyond the sheer numbers and focus on the percentage, which is a more informative gauge, our in-person learner to student positive ratio is about 160 on the list, not number one.

To be transparent and forthcoming with our families, we keep track of and post COVID data daily to our campus websites. We are also working on ways to help ensure our students or staff have better access to testing in the near future.”

