Texas Department of State Health Services outlines COVID-19 Vaccine next steps

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), “COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Phase 1B Definition Background Mortality and morbidity data collected over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 has the most severe effects on people who are 65 years and older and individuals with comorbidities.”

DSHS said that protecting these higher-risk individuals is of the utmost concern in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Texas death certificate data, more than 70 percent of the deaths directly caused by COVID-19 are among people 65 years and older.

Additionally, DSHS said a growing body of scientific evidence shows that adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions have an increased risk of severe disease, defined as hospitalization, admission to the intensive care unit, mechanical ventilation or death.

Because of this information, DSHS said that in Texas, Phase 1B of vaccination will focus on people for whom there is strong and consistent evidence that COVID-19 makes them more likely to become very sick or die. Preventing the disease among people who have these risk factors will hopefully reduce the number of Texans who die from the disease and relieve pressure on the healthcare system by reducing hospital and ICU admissions. DSHS said that vaccination will also reduce absenteeism among the front-line workers at the greatest risk of severe disease and protect individuals at risk for health inequities.

Because Phase 1B provides vaccine to higher-risk people regardless of their work sector or status, DSHS announced it will provide protection for a number of critical populations at an increased risk of getting COVID-19:

Communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other chronic diseases

Teachers and school staff who ensure that Texas children can learn in a safe environment

Social services workers who ensure that those in need receive care and support

Workers who maintain critical infrastructure to support the Texas economy

Other front-line workers who are unable to work remotely and so are more likely to be exposed.

As Texas progresses into Phase 1B in the coming weeks, DSHS said the state will work with vaccine providers and local partners to ensure that people who are 65 and older or have the medical conditions listed below and who also work in front-line and critical industries have access to the vaccine so they will be protected from COVID-19 while on the job.

“Texas equally will strive to ensure vaccine reaches communities with health disparities in accordance with Texas Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles.” said DSHS. “Communication and outreach will encourage vaccine uptake among these populations during Phase 1B.”

Texas Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities, reported by DSHS, will include people 65 years of age and older, and people 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

More information on the Department of State Health Services and the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.