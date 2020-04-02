Texas Department of Health reports 6th case of COVID-19 in Moore County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting six cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
This is the 62nd case of the coronavirus on the high plains.
We reported one other new case today in Donley County.
The City of Amarillo will report new numbers later this afternoon.
