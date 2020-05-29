Houston area hospital confirms children may have multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which is linked to COVID-19

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston has confirmed that several children there have or are suspected of having multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is linked to the coronavirus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) — Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston confirmed Thursday that several children they are treating either have or are suspected to have MIS-C.

The official name for the condition is multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which is linked to the coronavirus.

The symptoms include prolonged fever, rash, red eyes, and abdominal pain. Just to name a few.

The symptoms are similar to Kawasaki Disease and the hospital says it has a team of experts who have experience treating Kawasaki patients.

