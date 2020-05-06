Texas and Oklahoma report new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in the following counties – Castro (2), Deaf Smith (3), Gray (3), Hutchinson (1), Moore (14), Ochiltree (1), Parmer (1), Swisher (1), and Wheeler (1).

In Oklahoma, there are 22 new cases in Texas County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:52 p.m. on May 6, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 15 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 20 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 19 – – Dallam 10 1 3 Deaf Smith 41 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 71 – 24 Hansford 11 2 1 Hartley 7 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 20 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 448 6 138 Ochiltree 26 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 14 Potter 907 12 80 Quay 4 1 – Randall 310 3 69 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 11 – 4 Texas 274 3 96 Union 3 – – Wheeler 12 – 1 TOTAL 2,298 32 457

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: