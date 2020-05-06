Texas and Oklahoma report new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in the following counties – Castro (2), Deaf Smith (3), Gray (3), Hutchinson (1), Moore (14), Ochiltree (1), Parmer (1), Swisher (1), and Wheeler (1).

In Oklahoma, there are 22 new cases in Texas County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:52 p.m. on May 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver153
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro20110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry19
Dallam1013
Deaf Smith4111
Donley258
Gray7124
Hansford1121
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson202
Lipscomb2
Moore4486138
Ochiltree261
Oldham31
Parmer14
Potter9071280
Quay41
Randall310369
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher114
Texas274396
Union3
Wheeler121
TOTAL2,29832457
