Texas and Oklahoma report new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.
Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in the following counties – Castro (2), Deaf Smith (3), Gray (3), Hutchinson (1), Moore (14), Ochiltree (1), Parmer (1), Swisher (1), and Wheeler (1).
In Oklahoma, there are 22 new cases in Texas County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:52 p.m. on May 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|15
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|20
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|19
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|41
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|71
|–
|24
|Hansford
|11
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|20
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|448
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|26
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|14
|Potter
|907
|12
|80
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|310
|3
|69
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|11
|–
|4
|Texas
|274
|3
|96
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|12
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,298
|32
|457
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New information on the indictment of Randall County Sheriff
- City of Amarillo hosting furniture donation drive to aid homeless Thursday
- Texas DACA recipients working on pandemic’s front lines await Supreme Court ruling
- Top Texas officials denounce Dallas salon owner’s jail sentence for defying orders to close
- Oklahoma coronavirus cases top 4,200, deaths surpass 250