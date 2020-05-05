Texas and Oklahoma Authorities report new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in Collingsworth(1), Cottle(1), Deaf Smith(1), Hartley(2), Hutchinson(3), Moore(35), and Wheeler County(2).

In Oklahoma there is one new cases in Beaver and 16 new cases in Texas County.

Oklahoma is also reporting a new death in Texas County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:29 p.m. on May 5, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 15 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 18 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 19 – – Dallam 13 1 2 Deaf Smith 38 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 68 – 24 Hansford 11 2 1 Hartley 7 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 19 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 434 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 13 Potter 876 9 80 Quay 4 1 – Randall 296 3 69 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 10 – 4 Texas 252 3 74 Union 3 – – Wheeler 9 – 1 TOTAL 2,206 29 435

