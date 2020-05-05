Texas and Oklahoma Authorities report new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in Collingsworth(1), Cottle(1), Deaf Smith(1), Hartley(2), Hutchinson(3), Moore(35), and Wheeler County(2).

In Oklahoma there is one new cases in Beaver and 16 new cases in Texas County.

Oklahoma is also reporting a new death in Texas County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:29 p.m. on May 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver153
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry19
Dallam1312
Deaf Smith3811
Donley258
Gray6824
Hansford1121
Hartley71
Hemphill1
Hutchinson192
Lipscomb2
Moore4346138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer13
Potter876980
Quay41
Randall296369
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher104
Texas252374
Union3
Wheeler91
TOTAL2,20629435
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

