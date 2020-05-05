Texas and Oklahoma Authorities report new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.
Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in Collingsworth(1), Cottle(1), Deaf Smith(1), Hartley(2), Hutchinson(3), Moore(35), and Wheeler County(2).
In Oklahoma there is one new cases in Beaver and 16 new cases in Texas County.
Oklahoma is also reporting a new death in Texas County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:29 p.m. on May 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|15
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|19
|–
|–
|Dallam
|13
|1
|2
|Deaf Smith
|38
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|68
|–
|24
|Hansford
|11
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|19
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|434
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|13
|Potter
|876
|9
|80
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|296
|3
|69
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|10
|–
|4
|Texas
|252
|3
|74
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|9
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,206
|29
|435
