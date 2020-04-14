Tests Begin on Possible COVID-19 Treatments

The National Institutes of Health is now testing the drug that some claim is an effective treatment for COVID-19

DALLAS (KXAS)— A clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of adults hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has begun, with the first participants now enrolled in Tennessee.

The use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has soared as the United States has quickly become the epicenter of the pandemic.

The study will evaluate the safety and the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, which is FDA-approved to treat malaria and some autoimmune diseases.

