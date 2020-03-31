Test still available for City of Amarillo’s drive-through COVID-19 testing facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s drive-through COVID-19 testing facility is on Day 3 of operations and officials say they haven’t administered all the tests.

People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the Amarillo Public Health Department at 806-378-6300.

Health officials said if the symptoms warrant a test, they will be sent to the drive-thru facility for testing.

The test site is located at the Rex Baxter building at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The city said it hopes to operate the facility from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, depending on the continuing availability of tests.

Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital said that having this mobile site is great because it will take the pressure off the hospitals in people coming to get tested.

“To have that drive through the testing facility is fantastic. The more we can take the pressure off the hospitals the better. The hospitals are going to be focused on hospitalized patients, maybe critically ill patients. To be able to move that testing site off-campus is fantastic. Its good to know that we are now getting the supplies to do that. “