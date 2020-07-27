‘Temporary basic income’ could slow the spread of COVID-19

(FOX NEWS) — UN officials say that offering temporary basic income to poorer nations may be the key to curbing the current surge of COVID-19.

A temporary basic income would give residents in some of these hard hit areas some sort of funding to buy food and cover health expenses.

The UN says nations should look at the move as a “Feasible” measure as many workers in these developing countries earn a living through informal markets.

This guidance from the UN also comes as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses fifteen million with more than 600,000 fatalities.

