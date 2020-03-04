Teen’s Coronavirus Tracker Wins Praise

High school studentAvi Schiffmann is using his self-taught web skills to help inform the world about coronavirus, and now his website is seeing millions of views.

(KING) A 17-year-old Washington state high school student is using his self-taught web skills to help inform the world about coronavirus, and his website is seeing millions of views.

On Tuesday alone, more than 350,000 people viewed Avi Schiffmann’s open-sourced https://ncov2019.live/data website focused solely on the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The 17-year-old Mercer Island High School junior created the website in December and says people around the world are now using it to get the latest coronavirus data.

”I decided it’d be kind of cool if I made a website that was kind of the central hub of all the information, so that I could make sure there was no misinformation and that the numbers were as accurate as possible,” said Schiffmann.

He used his self-taught coding skills to pull information from government agencies and trusted websites about the coronavirus. The website, https://ncov2019.live/data, automatically updates every 10 minutes.

