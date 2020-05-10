TDSHS confirms 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 33 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Sunday, May 10, the TDSHS confirmed the 33 new COVID-19 cases in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 527 confirmed cases, eight deaths, and 138 recoveries associated with COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:13 p.m. on May 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong21
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson31
Castro23111
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle3
Curry29
Dallam1313
Deaf Smith5915
Donley2621
Gray7534
Hansford1222
Hartley822
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore5278138
Ochiltree291
Oldham312
Parmer192
Potter1,12415158
Quay41
Randall3583105
Roberts22
Roosevelt11
Sherman238
Swisher125
Texas4043171
Union3
Wheeler144
TOTAL2,83838709
