MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 33 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
On Sunday, May 10, the TDSHS confirmed the 33 new COVID-19 cases in Moore County, through their website.
Moore County now has 527 confirmed cases, eight deaths, and 138 recoveries associated with COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:13 p.m. on May 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|1
|Beaver
|20
|–
|10
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|1
|Castro
|23
|1
|11
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|29
|–
|–
|Dallam
|13
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|59
|–
|15
|Donley
|26
|–
|21
|Gray
|75
|–
|34
|Hansford
|12
|2
|2
|Hartley
|8
|2
|2
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|527
|8
|138
|Ochiltree
|29
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|19
|2
|Potter
|1,124
|15
|158
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|358
|3
|105
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|11
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|8
|Swisher
|12
|–
|5
|Texas
|404
|3
|171
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|14
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,838
|38
|709
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- OSDH confirms 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County
- TDSHS confirms 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County
- Fire at Axiom apartments causes $500,000 in damage
- Rain/cooler weather to start the week
- Dumas Police Chief Marvin Trejo has died