TDSHS confirms 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 33 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Sunday, May 10, the TDSHS confirmed the 33 new COVID-19 cases in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 527 confirmed cases, eight deaths, and 138 recoveries associated with COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:13 p.m. on May 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 1 Beaver 20 – 10 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 1 Castro 23 1 11 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 3 Curry 29 – – Dallam 13 1 3 Deaf Smith 59 – 15 Donley 26 – 21 Gray 75 – 34 Hansford 12 2 2 Hartley 8 2 2 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 527 8 138 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 19 2 Potter 1,124 15 158 Quay 4 1 – Randall 358 3 105 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 23 – 8 Swisher 12 – 5 Texas 404 3 171 Union 3 – – Wheeler 14 – 4 TOTAL 2,838 38 709

