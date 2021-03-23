Tarrytown Pharmacy working together with IDD provider organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Texas IDD patients, provider staff, and caregivers.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tarrytown Pharmacy said today that they are working together with the IDD provider organizations (PPAT, PACSTX, and Council) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Texas IDD patients, provider staff, and caregivers.
Tarrytown Pharmacy said those eligible for this vaccine opportunity are IDD patients, staff, and caregivers. This includes family members of IDD patients who serve as caregivers. All patients must be 18 years of age and older, not have any allergies to the vaccine, and must not have not have received a first dose of another vaccine unless they had a severe reaction to the other vaccine. The patient must not have tested positive for COVID in the last 30 days.
Tarrytown Pharmacy said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered to those eligible.
Those eligible can register by utilizing the Jotform found here and there is no cost for the vaccine.
Terrytown Pharmacy said every individual that will receive a vaccine is required to complete the electronic registration form and all submissions must be completed by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Patients will not be allowed to receive the vaccine if they do not sign up. If your provider is not listed in the drop down menu, please email cjhughes@advo.email to register.
Tarrytown Pharmacy is located at 5241 S. Washington St.
Tarrytown Pharmacy said registration begins Friday, March 19- Wednesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. and registrations will not be taken past the deadline and upon your registration, a time will be assigned for the Amarillo March 31, 2021 clinic and you will be notified of your time.
Tarrytown Pharmacy said the following Questions will be asked of each individual who will be attending the clinic:
- Are you feeling sick today?
- Have you ever received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?
- If yes, which product
- Date Received
- Have you received any vaccine within the last 14 days?
- Have you ever had a positive test for COVID-19 or has a doctor ever told you that you had COVID-19?
- Have you received passive antibody therapy (monoclonal antibodies or convalescent serum) as treatment for COVID-19?
- Do you have a weakened immune system caused by something such as HIV infection or cancer or do you take immunosuppressive drugs?
- Do you have a bleeding disorder or are you taking a blood thinner?
- Are you pregnant or breastfeeding?
- Have you ever had an allergic reaction to a component of the COVID-19 vaccine, including polyethylene glycol (PEG), which is found in some medications, such as laxatives and preparations for colonoscopy procedures?
- Have you ever had an allergic reaction to another vaccine (other than COVID-19 vaccine) or an injectable medication?
- Have you ever had a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to something other than a component of COVID-19 vaccine, polysorbate, or any vaccine or injectable medication? This would include food, pet, environmental, or oral medication allergies.
