Tarrytown Pharmacy working together with IDD provider organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Texas IDD patients, provider staff, and caregivers.

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tarrytown Pharmacy said today that they are working together with the IDD provider organizations (PPAT, PACSTX, and Council) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Texas IDD patients, provider staff, and caregivers.

Tarrytown Pharmacy said those eligible for this vaccine opportunity are IDD patients, staff, and caregivers. This includes family members of IDD patients who serve as caregivers. All patients must be 18 years of age and older, not have any allergies to the vaccine, and must not have not have received a first dose of another vaccine unless they had a severe reaction to the other vaccine. The patient must not have tested positive for COVID in the last 30 days.

Tarrytown Pharmacy said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered to those eligible.

Those eligible can register by utilizing the Jotform found here and there is no cost for the vaccine.

Terrytown Pharmacy said every individual that will receive a vaccine is required to complete the electronic registration form and all submissions must be completed by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Patients will not be allowed to receive the vaccine if they do not sign up. If your provider is not listed in the drop down menu, please email cjhughes@advo.email to register.

Tarrytown Pharmacy is located at 5241 S. Washington St.

Tarrytown Pharmacy said registration begins Friday, March 19- Wednesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. and registrations will not be taken past the deadline and upon your registration, a time will be assigned for the Amarillo March 31, 2021 clinic and you will be notified of your time.

Tarrytown Pharmacy said the following Questions will be asked of each individual who will be attending the clinic: