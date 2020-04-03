Target to limit number of shoppers in stores beginning Saturday

Starting Saturday, Target will limit the number of shoppers in stores in an effort to promote social distancing. It will also provide masks and gloves to employees.

MINNEAPOLIS (NBC NEWS) — Target is adding new measures to promote safety and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Saturday, the Minneapolis-based retailer will limit how many shoppers can be in a store at one time.

Occupancy limits will vary based on the size of the store.

If a store needs to limit shoppers, the target says there will be a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers.

The retailer also announced Thursday it will soon provide staff in stores and distribution centers with disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift, which employees will be encouraged to wear while working.

Target reduced hours starting March 18 and all stores close by 9 p.m. local time.

It also has dedicated a shopping hour to vulnerable guests on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: