Tampa Opens Coronavirus Hotels

(WFLA/NBC News) Two quarantine and isolation hotels for people and families impacted by COVID-19 have opened in Tampa, Florida.
The quarantine hotel is for people who have been exposed to the virus and awaiting test results. The isolation hotel is for people who actually have the virus.
Hillsborough County officials hope they will help prevent further spread of the virus by providing shelter, food, telemedicine options and basic services such as laundry and sanitation.
Both are located right down the street from the University of South Florida’s main campus.
A total of 362 rooms will be used and will be managed by Hillsborough County and the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.
The length of time residents will stay in the quarantine or isolation sites will be determined by the Department of Health and each person’s specific needs.
Once the hotels are no longer needed, they will undergo medical-grade cleaning and sanitation.
