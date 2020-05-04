Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation reporting new case of coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation is reporting one new case of coronavirus in the county.

The hospital reports:

The hospital wants to remind everyone:

This is still the same virus we have been trying to slow down over the last several weeks. Please continue to use caution when out in public places. Continue to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds multiple times a day. Continue to wear a mask when you are out and about as recommended by the CDC.

The hospital has a Well-Clinic open offsite (old Health Department building) and moved the Chiropractic visits to the Wellness Center in order to reduce any possible co-mingling.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 10:44 a.m. on May 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver143
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam1212
Deaf Smith3511
Donley258
Gray6716
Hansford421
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson162
Lipscomb2
Moore3996138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter818967
Quay41
Randall279364
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas201264
Union3
Wheeler101
TOTAL2,02428406
