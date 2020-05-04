Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation reporting new case of coronavirus

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation is reporting one new case of coronavirus in the county.
The hospital reports:
The hospital wants to remind everyone:
This is still the same virus we have been trying to slow down over the last several weeks. Please continue to use caution when out in public places. Continue to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds multiple times a day. Continue to wear a mask when you are out and about as recommended by the CDC.
The hospital has a Well-Clinic open offsite (old Health Department building) and moved the Chiropractic visits to the Wellness Center in order to reduce any possible co-mingling.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 10:44 a.m. on May 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|14
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|1
|2
|Deaf Smith
|35
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|67
|–
|16
|Hansford
|4
|2
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|16
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|399
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|818
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|279
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|201
|2
|64
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|10
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,024
|28
|406
