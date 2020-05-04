Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation reporting new case of coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation is reporting one new case of coronavirus in the county.

The hospital reports:

The hospital wants to remind everyone:

This is still the same virus we have been trying to slow down over the last several weeks. Please continue to use caution when out in public places. Continue to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds multiple times a day. Continue to wear a mask when you are out and about as recommended by the CDC.

The hospital has a Well-Clinic open offsite (old Health Department building) and moved the Chiropractic visits to the Wellness Center in order to reduce any possible co-mingling.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 10:44 a.m. on May 4, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 14 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 18 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 1 2 Deaf Smith 35 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 67 – 16 Hansford 4 2 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 16 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 399 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 818 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 279 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 201 2 64 Union 3 – – Wheeler 10 – 1 TOTAL 2,024 28 406

