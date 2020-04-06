Swisher County reports 2nd case of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher County reports their second positive case of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The first case was reported on March 26 out of Tulia.
For more information from Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:49 p.m. on April 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|0
|Donley
|7
|0
|0
|Gray
|9
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|8
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|40
|1
|0
|Randall
|36
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|3
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|125
|3
|2
