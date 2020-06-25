Sunshine can kill coronavirus in 30 minutes, study says

(FOX NEWS) — Sunlight may help kill the coronavirus.
A new study says midday sunlight is capable of inactivating 90 percent or more of the virus after just 34 minutes of exposure.
The study’s authors calculated the expected inactivation by u-v-c and solar u-v radiation in cities around the world at different times of the year, and found sunlight can inactivate it “Relatively fast.”
The world health organization says people can still catch covid-19 — no matter how sunny or hot the weather is.
The study was published in the journal “Photochemistry and photobiology” earlier this month.
