Sunshine can kill coronavirus in 30 minutes, study says

A new study says the sun can kill at least 90 percent of coronavirus after 30 minutes minutes

(FOX NEWS) — Sunlight may help kill the coronavirus.

A new study says midday sunlight is capable of inactivating 90 percent or more of the virus after just 34 minutes of exposure.

The study’s authors calculated the expected inactivation by u-v-c and solar u-v radiation in cities around the world at different times of the year, and found sunlight can inactivate it “Relatively fast.”

The world health organization says people can still catch covid-19 — no matter how sunny or hot the weather is.

The study was published in the journal “Photochemistry and photobiology” earlier this month.

