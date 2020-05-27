Study: Men with long ring fingers less likely to die from coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — According to a new study published in the “Journal Early Human Development,” men with longer ring fingers may have a lower chance of dying from the novel coronavirus.
The study found coronavirus death rates in countries where men with shorter ring fingers were higher than men in countries with longer ring fingers.
Researchers believe testosterone may protect against severe COVID-19 related illness because it increases the concentration of angiotensinconverting enzyme 2 in the body.
The length of ring fingers is believed to be linked to how much testosterone men are exposed to in utero.
As a result, the longer the finger, the greater the hormonal exposure.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Virus isn’t under control for nearly half of the U.S.
- San Antonio Chick-fil-A hosts graduation
- Titus County adds 67 new COVID-19 cases, first to cross 300
- Sheriff who protests governor’s stay-home order stays home to work
- California sues over sex misconduct on ‘Criminal Minds’ set