Study: Men with long ring fingers less likely to die from coronavirus

A new study shows men with long ring fingers are less likely to die from the coronavirus.

(FOX NEWS) — According to a new study published in the “Journal Early Human Development,” men with longer ring fingers may have a lower chance of dying from the novel coronavirus.

The study found coronavirus death rates in countries where men with shorter ring fingers were higher than men in countries with longer ring fingers.

Researchers believe testosterone may protect against severe COVID-19 related illness because it increases the concentration of angiotensinconverting enzyme 2 in the body.

The length of ring fingers is believed to be linked to how much testosterone men are exposed to in utero.

As a result, the longer the finger, the greater the hormonal exposure.

