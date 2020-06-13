Study determines when stores, schools should open

Research looks into when certain stories and businesses should open based on risk

(FOX NEWS) — As communities are easing up on lockdown restrictions, the question has become which businesses should open first?

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology led study did a cost-benefit analysis of 26 different location types.

They found grocery stores and universities are among the locations that should reopen earlier while cafes and gyms should remain closed longer.

To make their determinations, researchers looked at factors such as the amount of time people spend in a given location, number of visitors, and the age of patrons.

