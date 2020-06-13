(FOX NEWS) — As communities are easing up on lockdown restrictions, the question has become which businesses should open first?
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology led study did a cost-benefit analysis of 26 different location types.
They found grocery stores and universities are among the locations that should reopen earlier while cafes and gyms should remain closed longer.
To make their determinations, researchers looked at factors such as the amount of time people spend in a given location, number of visitors, and the age of patrons.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Study determines when stores, schools should open
- Reversing course, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn signals openness to removing Confederate names from military bases
- UT-Austin football players demand school rename buildings named after racist figures, donate to Black Lives Matter
- With coronavirus cases climbing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says “no real need” to scale back business reopenings
- For these Texas organizers and officials, defunding the police means remedying effects of racism