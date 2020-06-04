Study: COVID-19 in children

A new study from Columbia University examined coronavirus symptoms in hospitalized children and found that respiratory symptoms were common. Also, those with obesity were more likely to need ventilators.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study is shedding light on how the coronavirus is manifesting in hospitalized youth.

Researchers looked at 50 hospitalized children and teens who were infected with COVID-19.

They found 80 percent had fever or other respiratory symptoms while just six percent had gastrointestinal symptoms only.

A third required supplemental oxygen and obesity was the most significant risk factor linked to being placed on a ventilator.

While most were discharged after an average of three days, one child died.

