Study: COVID-19 in children

(NBC NEWS) — A new study is shedding light on how the coronavirus is manifesting in hospitalized youth.
Researchers looked at 50 hospitalized children and teens who were infected with COVID-19.
They found 80 percent had fever or other respiratory symptoms while just six percent had gastrointestinal symptoms only.
A third required supplemental oxygen and obesity was the most significant risk factor linked to being placed on a ventilator.
While most were discharged after an average of three days, one child died.
