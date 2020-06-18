Study-blood type, genetics tied to coronavirus risk

Scientists say blood type may determine how likely you are to get COVID-19, and how sick it might make you.

(CNN) — Your blood type may influence how likely you are to get COVID-19 and how sick it could make you.

A team of European scientists found people with type-A blood are 45 percent more likely than people with other types to get the coronavirus.

They are also more likely to develop severe symptoms.

Conversely, people with type-O blood are only 65 percent as likely to get the infection than people with other blood types.

The peer-reviewed study involving thousands of people also found two genetic variations that affect coronavirus risk.

It’s possible that blood types are linked to those variations and do not impact risk on their own.

Some experts say the risk variations may sound large but don’t make a big difference over large populations.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday.

More from MyHighPlains.com: