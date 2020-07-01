Study: Bandanas are the least effective diy face mask

(CNN) — Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
They “delivered” a sneeze or cough from a mannequin head wearing varying face coverings and used lasers to detect respiratory droplets.
Their results showed that droplets from an uncovered cough were able to travel more than eight feet.
Droplets from a bandana-covered cough traveled three feet.
With a folded cotton handkerchief, droplets traveled one foot, three inches.
And with the cone-style masks they traveled about eight inches.
Stitched-quilting fabric masks were the most effective with droplets traveling 2.5-inches.
