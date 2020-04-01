Study: Audiences will be slow to return after pandemic

Many Americans will be a little leery of going back to large events like concerts following the Covid-19 pandemic.

(CNN) — It might take a while for some people to return to concerts and professional sports games.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on live events and those industries will likely be reeling.

According to consulting firm Performance Research 44-percent of those polled said they would go to fewer events.

That’s six-points higher than the percentage that said they’d go to the same amount of events as before the pandemic.

A clear majority, 63-percent said health safety will be a larger concern than before.

Nearly half of the respondents said going to a “big public event will scare them for a long time.”

The findings are based on more than 1,000 people between March 23 and March 26.

