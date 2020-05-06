Strike Force arrives in Amarillo to help fight COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, officials said this strike force will be initially focusing on the meatpacking plants.

City leaders said they met with the strike force last night to discuss what was needed.

Kevin Starbuck, the Amarillo Assistant City Manager said, “Every one of these members of the team worked on similar issues at the meat processing plant in Greeley, Colorado. They bring a wealth of knowledge of what they’ve already seen in action, in other parts of the country where some of these similar challenges came into play.”

Starbuck said the strike force plans on testing all of the more than 4,000 employees at the Tyson Foods plant for the virus starting tomorrow.

Watch the video above to see our full coverage on this continuing story.

More from MyHighPlains.com: