Stimulus Bill Faces Delay

Kentucky Congressman threatens to call for recorded House vote, forcing hundreds of Representatives to return to the Capitol.

(NBC News) A vote on the $2 trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package is facing a possible delay.

One member of Congress, Republican Thomas Massey of Kentucky, is hinting he’ll call for a recorded vote on the Coronavirus rescue, forcing at least 216 lawmakers back to Washington to vote in person.

Members are now racing back to the Capitol.

Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota calls it “a principled but terribly misguided stunt” that’ll cost taxpayers $200,000.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also voiced his objection.

“We have members who are a quarantined. We have members who have challenges with airlines that are getting their flights canceled,” McCarthy noted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s confident the bill will be passed Friday.

“We expect to have a voice vote on it, but if we don’t, we’ll be prepared for whatever it is,” Pelosi said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/39o0mZ0

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: