CDC authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all adults after Friday afternoon announcement

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As individuals prepare to travel for the upcoming holiday season, federal officials are now opening up the opportunity for all adults to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine six months after they received their last dose.

According to reports by the Associated Press, federal officials made the decision to give all adults the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, urging those 50 and older to seek a booster shot.

According to a news release from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), officials amended the emergency use authorization for both vaccines Friday, authorizing the booster dose for all adults. Those who received an initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 can receive a booster dose at least two months after their initial dose.

“Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has worked to make timely public health decisions as the pandemic evolves. COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be the best and highly effective defense against COVID-19,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in the release. “Authorizing the use of a single booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older helps to provide continued protection against COVID-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death.”

The city of Amarillo’s public health department is offering booster doses of both the Pfizer and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals, based on CDC guidance.

Officials told MyHighPlains.com that those booster doses are available at the public health department and through the department’s mobile vaccination sites. No appointment has to be made to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

