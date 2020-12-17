Statewide survey shows less than half of Texans ‘very likely’ to get COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a survey conducted by the Episcopal Health Foundation, less than half of Texans say they’re very likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and certain groups are even more hesitant.

The Foundation said the survey shows that 37% of Texans say they are “very likely” to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them. Another 26% of adults across the state said they are “somewhat likely” to get a vaccine. Overall, the survey shows that three out of five Texans (63%) are at least somewhat likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, researchers also reported to find that one in five Texans (20%) still say they are “very unlikely” to get vaccinated.

The full report can be viewed here.

The Foundation said that the results are similar to those of a similar Texas poll in September.

“As the vaccine distribution begins, these numbers show why it’s so important to have clear messaging about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Elena Marks, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation and one of the authors of the report. “We know these vaccines will save lives, but communities most at risk of getting sick from COVID-19 may have to be convinced it’s worth it.”