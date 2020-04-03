State of Texas reports more cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Texas Department of State Health is reporting more cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials say two new cases in Donley County and one new case in Castro. We were first to report one new case in Deaf Smith County and six new cases in Potter and Randall County.

Currently, as of 12:19 p.m., there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:05 p.m. on April 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Castro900
Curry600
Deaf Smith300
Donley500
Gray300
Hemphill100
Moore600
Oldham210
Potter/Randall4802
Roosevelt100
Swisher100
Texas100
TOTAL8612
