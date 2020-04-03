State of Texas reports more cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Texas Department of State Health is reporting more cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials say two new cases in Donley County and one new case in Castro. We were first to report one new case in Deaf Smith County and six new cases in Potter and Randall County.

Currently, as of 12:19 p.m., there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:05 p.m. on April 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Castro 9 0 0 Curry 6 0 0 Deaf Smith 3 0 0 Donley 5 0 0 Gray 3 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Moore 6 0 0 Oldham 2 1 0 Potter/Randall 48 0 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 1 0 0 Texas 1 0 0 TOTAL 86 1 2

