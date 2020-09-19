South Lawn Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A staff member at South Lawn Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, that according to a letter sent to parents today.
They are working with the health department to reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with them.
The letter also says that they are confident the risk of exposure to other students and staff is low.
The identified, affected areas of campus have been cleaned and disinfected.
